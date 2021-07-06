Energycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $62,080.50 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $62,080.50 and $90.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

