Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.00 ($17.65).

ENGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Engie stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.28.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

