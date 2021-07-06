ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on E. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $847,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

