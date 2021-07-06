Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,860.00

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17), with a volume of 30071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855.50 ($24.24).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,705.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm has a market cap of £10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 189.34.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

