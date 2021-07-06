Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,383 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $100,011,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of SNA opened at $223.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.