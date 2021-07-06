Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TPI Composites as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

