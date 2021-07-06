Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 79,497 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

