Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

