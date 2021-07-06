Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $12,084,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

