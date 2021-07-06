Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

