Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.