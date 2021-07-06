Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

