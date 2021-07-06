Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $14,079,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.