Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

