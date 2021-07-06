Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 549,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

