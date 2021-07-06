Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

