Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,551.49. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,452.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

