Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

BKSC stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,702.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,920.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702 over the last ninety days. 29.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.