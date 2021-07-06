Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

