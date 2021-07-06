Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.