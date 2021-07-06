Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

