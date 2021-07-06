Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,040,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

