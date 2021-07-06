Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,496.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MED stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.17.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.