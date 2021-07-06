Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,278 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,331 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

