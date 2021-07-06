Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,947 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,947 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 90.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 856,627 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.