Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Domo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,117,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,754,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

