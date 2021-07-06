Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,816 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

