Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Opera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 38.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Opera by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $238,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.12. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

