Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

