EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.