Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

EQNR stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 621,833 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

