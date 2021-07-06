Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 6th (AD, BWB, BYPLF, CCXI, CICOY, KNYJY, NICE, NTDOY, OAS, OTIS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 6th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.50 ($35.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

