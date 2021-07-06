Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 6th (AIQUY, ALSMY, ATLKY, BABA, BP, CABGY, COIHY, E, EQNR, ERIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 6th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $282.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI (NYSE:E) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a $0.42 target price on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates are stable ahead of Q2 earnings. Vertex has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

