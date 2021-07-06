Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of ELS opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.