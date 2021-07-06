Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.10

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 780857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,863,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.