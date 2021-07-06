Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,351. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

