Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

