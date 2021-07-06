Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $350.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.45 million and the lowest is $336.39 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $305.86 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

