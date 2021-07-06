Ethereum Gold (ETG) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 126.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $328,128.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.00958672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.04 or 0.08704554 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

