Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Up 16.1% This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 50.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $334,979.03 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00921538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045703 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.