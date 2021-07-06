Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 273.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $3,116.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00929727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

