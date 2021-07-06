Ethereum Push Notification Service One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1.44 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

