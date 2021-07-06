Ethereum Yield 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,831.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00010513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $360,645.64 and approximately $3,831.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00931841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

