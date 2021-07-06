Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $3.55 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00010375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $354,576.20 and $690.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00998353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.60 or 0.08926413 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.