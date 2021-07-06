Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.0301 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $253,339.06 and approximately $30,045.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00230797 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00805052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,510,592 coins and its circulating supply is 8,420,418 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

