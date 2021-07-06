Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 577 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93.

On Monday, May 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28.

On Monday, April 19th, Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66.

ETSY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.81. 2,476,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $45,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

