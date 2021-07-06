Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 990 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

