Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $1,737,473.88 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 8,796 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total value of $1,737,473.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Etsy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.81. 2,476,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

