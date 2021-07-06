Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 7,306,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Euronav worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $43,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

