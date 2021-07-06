Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EUXTF stock remained flat at $$110.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69. Euronext has a 12 month low of $95.05 and a 12 month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

